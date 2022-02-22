Sky Cams
Savannah man plans meeting to celebrate first ‘Twosday’ in 400 years

Twosday in Savannah
Twosday in Savannah(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For Dave Allgire, the plan to celebrate 2-22-22 fittingly began, “two days ago, I imagined it.”

Not leaving him too much time.

“I thought holy smokes I haven’t prepared.”

See this day all about two is a big one for Dave.

“I’m a middle child and I have two parents. So, two parents, I’m the second child. I was the two guard in college. Not the number one guard to number two guard. So, yeah I mean amazing coincidental connections with the number two,” joked Allgire.

So, not wanting the day to slip past him.

“I quickly scheduled a meeting.”

As a joke at first, for 2:22 p.m. at the Savannah Theater, located at 222 Bull Street.

The only problem was no one Allgire originally invited agreed to meet, so naturally.

“I had to get second tier guys. I had to get replacements, level two dudes to come.”

Two of them, of course, arriving right on time at 2:22 p.m., or, the second 2:22 of the day.

“It would have been an epic mistake to do the first meeting at 2:22 a.m. It’s the second meeting that’s the amazing one,” Allgire said

As for what this second 2:22 meeting hoped to solve, “not the biggest problem in the world, but the second biggest problem in the world,” Allgire joked.

So, on a day where two people met Allgire at 2:22 p.m. on 2/22/22 at 222 Bull Street it would seem, well, anything is possible on ‘Twosday.’

“It is fate, that’s why I’m expecting something amazing to happen. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t want to miss out so, I’m here ready,” said Allgire.

