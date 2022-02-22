Sky Cams
TUESDAY | Much warmer, sunnier weather is in the forecast!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! Under an early morning mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s to right at 60°.

Rain showers have moved out of the area and dry weather is in the forecast. Sunshine increases this morning and the temperature is forecast to be in the mid and upper 70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

The evening remains pleasant, perhaps a bit mild, with temperature cooling back through the 70s and into the 60s through mid-evening. Temperatures peak in the mid and upper 80s away from the immediate coastline Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Dry weather and sunshine are in the forecast through the rest of the work-week. Though, areas of dense fog could develop each night and sea fog may become dense along our coastal islands, off and on, through Friday afternoon.

Cooler weather arrives this weekend and the forecast may turn colder early next week.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

