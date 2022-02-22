‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A proposal for a new recycling facility near Carver Village has residents upset.

They’re pushing back and asking developers to build elsewhere.

Their biggest concerns are noise, pollution and traffic. Residents said they already have enough industrial businesses disrupting their community and they want it to stop.

“When I first heard it...red flags went up,” said Bethany Campbell, who lives in the neighborhood.

Bethany Campbell isn’t interested in a recycling facility just blocks away from her neighborhood.

“We have had to suffer through a lot. There was a time when we didn’t have a say about what came or went in and around our community. Well, because they’re requesting a special use permit, we have say,” said Campbell.

Campbell has lived here since the 1960s. She said this community has seen enough industrial businesses hurt their community.

“You can see from the recycle facility that’s over there — it’s an eye sore. It’s terrible, it’s trashy looking there’s constant noise going and coming over there,” she said.

Another resident, William Taylor, said they were only given a day’s notice to show up to a meeting with developers about the proposal.

“I think it’s very disrespectful to come out here and have meeting and don’t let the [Carver Village Neighborhood] association know about it,” Taylor said.

The facility will take up about 12 acres of land. It includes storage rooms and offices.

You can view the master plan below:

“We don’t know what problems we’re gonna have with our health,” Taylor said. “We a bunch of old folks out here, it doesn’t take much to put us under.”

Southern Metals Recycling said they want to grow their business and work with the community along the way, but neighbors said their plans will only make the area worse.

“We don’t want anyone thinking we’re trying to stop progress. We are not tryna stop progress we tryna improve what we have,” said Taylor.

“We’re not the last of this community. There are generations behind us so not only do we have to look out for ourselves, we have to look out for the subsequent generations,” said Campbell.

The Carver Village Neighborhood Association is inviting people to write letters with their concerns to the Metropolitan Planning Commission and City Council.

They’re meeting this Wednesday at the Carver Village Community Center at 5pm.

We also got in touch with Southern Metals and they said the impact to Carver Village will be minimal.

They have plans to put up a 14-foot steel fence to minimize any issues and control noise.

They said they will also route trucks away from the entrance to the neighborhood.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission confirmed Southern Metals has requested a special use permit. From there it will have to go for a vote and be approved by city council.

