Yamacraw Village demolition meeting to be held Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Happening Wednesday in Savannah, two meetings will be held to discuss demolition plans for Yamacraw Village.

The sessions are for residents of the public housing complex to ask questions about the plan by their landlord the Housing Authority of Savannah.

There will be limited seating due to social distance guidelines, however, residents will have priority to be in the room.

The sessions will be at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Both will be at the HAS Neighborhood Resource Center.

