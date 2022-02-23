Sky Cams
20th annual Candler Clays event is this weekend

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of Savannah’s biggest charity events returns for its 20th anniversary this weekend! Each year the St Joseph’s/Candler Foundation hosts a two day fundraiser to bring in tens of thousands of dollars in support of cancer programs and research.

The 20th annual Candler Clays kicks off Friday and this year’s honoree, Dr. Monica Kenney, joined Morning Break.

