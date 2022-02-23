Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Baxley fast food restaurant partially reopening after fire

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Part of a Baxley fast food restaurant is reopening for business after a fire.

The owner of the Hardee’s says they know they were minutes from losing the whole place to fire and are grateful to the firefighters who saved it.

This was the scene on Feb. 10. Baxley Fire Department got here four minutes after the call. A burning cigarette butt in this mulch had ignited this stucco and the insulation behind it.

The fire damaged the roof and ceiling, mainly over the restrooms and dining area. Co-owner Pam Wiggins came to city council today to brag on the city’s firefighters. She and her family believe the fire could have been much worse without their quick work.

“It was amazing. To see the firefighters at work and see how they were so organized and so well trained. It was amazing. They knew exactly what they were doing,” Wiggins said.

They still have repairs to make. But kitchen crews got food ready in the kitchen they’ve sealed off from the rest of the building.

They’ll actually open the drive-thru back up tomorrow and open the dining area as soon as possible.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
3 men found guilty of hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jacob Ehret
Chatham Co. Police locate escaped inmate
A recreation of the site plan made available the developer.
Grocery store, hotel listed in development plan east of the Historic District
Yamacraw Village
Former resident files appeal in Yamacraw Village demolition, meetings to be held Wednesday for future plans
A proposal for a new recycling facility near Carver Village has residents upset.
‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility

Latest News

.
Baxley water service to be extended
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in crime
Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in crime
Baxley water service to be extended
Baxley water service to be extended
Savannah tourism industry seeing rebound in 2022
Savannah tourism industry seeing rebound in 2022