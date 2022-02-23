Baxley fast food restaurant partially reopening after fire

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Part of a Baxley fast food restaurant is reopening for business after a fire.

The owner of the Hardee’s says they know they were minutes from losing the whole place to fire and are grateful to the firefighters who saved it.

This was the scene on Feb. 10. Baxley Fire Department got here four minutes after the call. A burning cigarette butt in this mulch had ignited this stucco and the insulation behind it.

The fire damaged the roof and ceiling, mainly over the restrooms and dining area. Co-owner Pam Wiggins came to city council today to brag on the city’s firefighters. She and her family believe the fire could have been much worse without their quick work.

“It was amazing. To see the firefighters at work and see how they were so organized and so well trained. It was amazing. They knew exactly what they were doing,” Wiggins said.

They still have repairs to make. But kitchen crews got food ready in the kitchen they’ve sealed off from the rest of the building.

They’ll actually open the drive-thru back up tomorrow and open the dining area as soon as possible.

