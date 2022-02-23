Chef Joe Randall: Bringing soul food to Savannah for decades

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Few people know their way around the kitchen like Chef Joe Randall.

Chef Randall has been providing a taste of soul for decades. It all started working for his uncle as a teenager.

“He gave me a tease for the business so to speak and I found out later I was cheap labor,” said Chef Randall.

Back when Chef Randall was starting out in the 1960s, there were Black chefs, but he said a lot of times it was because it was a job they had to do.

“Prior to 1964 when the Civil Rights Act was passed, this was one of the jobs that was relegated to Blacks. You know, we didn’t necessarily want to do it, but it was a door that was open,” he said.

He said people didn’t realize some of the leading caterers in the country were Black, but Black people saw it as being “the help.”

“You can imagine ain’t nobody sending their child to school to be no domestic,” he said.

He said things changed after the Civil Rights Act passed, the title “chef” had a different meaning. They were professionals who made more money.

“I can still remember hearing Black Civil Rights Leaders saying things like, ‘we don’t have to work in your restaurants no more because the new doors were opening up,’” said Chef Randall. “They didn’t put us out of the business we left for what we thought were greater opportunities.”

Chef Randall kept working, cooking for the Air Force and kitchens around the world.

“Everywhere you go, you pick up something and that becomes who you are as a cooker, as a chef.”

He made his way to Savannah and ran Chef Joe Randall’s cooking school for about 16 years.

“It’s something about serving other people and making them feel good that made me feel good,” he said.

He’s been doing this for more than 53 years. Chef Randall has been inducted in some of the most prestigious halls of fame and made history as one of four chefs honored in the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture.

“You can’t put words to it...it’s just one of those things that’s a blessing,” Chef Randall said.

Even in his retirement, he’s a consultant and executive chef for the Good Times Jazz Bar and Restaurant.

“I mean if something happen to me and I didn’t share it with nobody I just take it with me.”

When you see food at the jazz bar, know it’s a Chef Randall recipe.

“When they come, they knew to expect my food and that’s what they get.”

He said a good chef will never have to guess if they’re doing something right.

“You watch the plates.”

