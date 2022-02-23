Hampton Co. Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in crime

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Hampton County is seeing a recent rise of crime.

The most recent shooting happening on Gardner Lane in the Garnett community, where someone shot up a home .

A recent uptick in crime in the southern part of Hampton County, particularly in the small town of Scotia, has residents concerned and the Sheriff’s Office saying they’re doing everything they can.

“Budget here is short, man power is very limited, but we are tapping into every resource we can to help alleviate this problem that we’re having,” said Capt. Anthony Russell, Hampton County Sheriff’s Office.

The recent stretch of violence started on February 11, but it’s gotten worse since.

“We have had several shootings after that, just one from another and it’s all with the same individuals.”

With just over 300 people living here, people are urging each other to do better.

“I’m not a perfect guy or whatever but this is home and I just wish everybody could come together, because we’re all family here,” said resident Louis Warren.

This corner store has seen the uptick in crime firsthand, this is what the scene looked like after a shooting within the last week.

An employee says she appreciates the job the sheriff’s office has been doing, but knows they need more community cooperation.

“They’re trying to keep up with what’s going on but at the same time it would be a lot better if the community would just try to, everybody just try to help,” said Sandeara Warren, Manager, Scotia Food Mart.

Recently that community help has been big for deputies, as captain Russel says it’s led to breakthroughs.

“We have had three warrants issued for three individuals related to that shooting on Gardner lane and also relating to the shootings that took place in the heart of Scotia.”

Steps in the right direction giving the people who live here, just a bit of hope.

“We can do this, we all just come together and find peace.”

Captain Russell says bringing in those individuals who have warrants out for their arrest right now will greatly help this problem, but certainly won’t solve it.

