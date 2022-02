SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - That’s a wrap for Jamie Lee Curtis who has been in Savannah filming “Halloween Ends.”

The star shared a series of photos from her time in the Hostess City on her Instagram.

Curtis stayed at the Mansion on Forsyth during her time in Savannah with her dog, Runi.

“Halloween Ends” is the final Halloween movie.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.