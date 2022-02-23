Meetings held for new residents on plans for Yamacraw Village demolition

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Housing Authority of Savannah held two public meetings Wednesday for people who live in Yamacraw Village to address the potential demolition of the property.

The meetings were held at the Housing Authority resource center on Wheaton Street.

It’s important to note that the Housing Authority of Savannah has not yet submitted a demolition application for Yamacraw to Housing and Urban Development. At Wednesday morning’s meeting, officials told residents they plan to do so in April.

The Housing Authority had originally planned to submit the application in the next two weeks, but now, that’s being pushed back. This is allowing more time for resident feedback.

“We have to provide 15 days for them to provide questions. Then, we have two weeks to respond, so that would put us into April,” said Earline Davis, Housing Authority of Savannah Executive Director.

Dozens of residents attended this morning’s meeting, where many say they got their pressing questions answered.

“I feel so much better. I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders,” said Pamela Oliver, Yamacraw Village resident.

Yamacraw Village, located in downtown Savannah, near Bay Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. It’s more than 80-years-old, and residents say it’s time for a change.

“The longer I’ve been staying there, things started falling apart, infestation, I’m going to be honest about that. I’m not okay with that, because I have kids,” said Kimberly Jackson, Yamacraw Village resident.

But – there’s still lingering anxiety about where they’ll be able to move.

“We all know the Section 8 list is high, the public housing waiting list is already high, so where would I go if the application is to get approved in less than a year’s time,” asked Sophia Perry, Yamacraw Village resident.

Savannah Housing Authority Executive Director Earline Davis says the demolition application could take up to a year to be approved by the federal government. If it’s approved, they’ll have 90 days to meet with residents to establish a move-out plan. Depending on residents’ qualifications, they will either be relocated to another Savannah Housing Authority property, or will receive a housing voucher.

Residents have until March 9 to submit their questions and comments to the housing authority. They’re accepting these by phone, e-mail, or at the Yamacraw rental office.

Residents can submit comments to Yamacraw.S18@savannahpha.com, place them in the drop box at the Yamacraw rental office, or call 912.235.5800.

