New time for the Greening of the Fountain; Celtic Heritage Festival set for March 11

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We now have an official date for the 2022 St Patrick’s Day Greening of the Fountain, with a new one day festival to kick off a week of activities celebrating Irish heritage.

The annual greening, hosted by the St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the City of Savannah, will be held Friday, March 11 at 4 p.m. at the Forsyth Park fountain. This is a fun, family friendly ceremony to celebrate the greening of the water in the city’s fountains for the holiday.

In years past, the event was held at noon, but this year, it will coincide with the new Celtic Heritage Festival.

There will be games for kids, a Tug-o-War tournament, Irish music and cultural entertainment throughout the afternoon and evening free to everyone from 2-11 p.m. Again all of this is happening at Forsyth Park on Friday, March 11.

For a list of the official St. Patrick’s Day events, please click here.

For more information about the Celtic Heritage Festival, please click here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.