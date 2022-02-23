Sky Cams
New upgrades for the Richmond Hill dog park

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - One couple’s mission to honor the memory of their lost dog includes some new upgrades for the Richmond Hill dog park.

After Bob Mock and his wife Charlotte lost their dog of 12 years named Sampson, they decided to donate to this park.

Those donations include two stainless steel washing stations and a new entrance pavilion complete with Sampson’s face.

Bob Mock says he and his wife have been long time animal lovers and that watching others enjoy this park with their pet reminds them of Sampson.

“This is a permanent fixture that really brings back good memories we had in the 12 years he was with us. We miss him now, and he’s been gone a good while already, but we can’t replace him. And this is a good thing for us to come to and see other people enjoy their animals.” Mock, said.

The upgrades took about eight months to complete.

The Bark Park president says this new equipment may also bring new visitors to the area who may be planning overnight stays during long car trips on nearby I-95 with their dog.

Those new visitors could add to the estimated 1,000 dogs that already visit this park every month.

