Oatland Island visitors can see two new cougar cubs this weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been over a year since Oatland Island Wildlife Center said goodbye to its beloved cougar, Shanti.

The wildlife center has announced that it will be welcoming not one, but two cougar cubs to the center.

Visitors can see the young boy and young girl for the first time the weekend of Feb. 26-27.

A special Baby Shower event will be held at the Cougar Crossing exhibit all day Sunday, Feb. 27. The exhibit will be decorated, and cake and punch will be served from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

According to a news release from the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System, finding a cougar who needs a home is not an everyday feat. Center staff reached out to the zoological community to let them know that an enclosure was available.

In the fall of 2021, four cougar kittens were found in a backyard in Washington state. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife attempted to relocate the kittens and their mom, but the mother abandoned them. After two days waiting for the mother to return, WDFW, in cooperation with the Oregon Zoo and the Memphis Zoo, intervened to retrieve the kittens, three boys and one girl. When a cougar, also known as a puma or mountain lion, is found orphaned or injured in the wild, a volunteer coordinator with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) Puma Monitoring Program is contacted to help place the cub at an appropriate facility to care for them.

These cubs were designated to be placed in the care of the Memphis Zoo.

Knowing the kittens would need around-the-clock care for feedings and playtime; and quick transport from Seattle to Memphis, FedEx offered to assist as a part of the company’s FedEx Cares “Delivering for Good” initiative.

Shortly after their arrival in Memphis, Oatland Island Wildlife Center’s Veterinarian, Dr. Lesley Mailler, received the call.

She said, “The zoological community knew that we had lost our cougar due to illness in 2020 and that we had the facilities for a cougar on standby. They asked if we were interested in taking one of the brothers and the sister. I replied, ‘Of course we would!’ We have missed having Shanti and are excited to see life brought back to the Cougar Crossing exhibit again.”

After OIWC was contacted in November 2021, permits were filed to receive the two cubs. As soon as the permits were authorized, two Oatland staff members drove to Memphis to meet all four cubs and the amazing team that had been taking care of them.

The new additions arrived safely to Oatland Island Wildlife Center on Dec. 16, 2021, when they were placed in quarantine as is required of all new Oatland residents.

They are currently not named, and Oatland, in conjunction with Friends of Oatland Island (FOO), is holding a special fundraiser to help us name them. For a donation of $5 at the FOO website, (www.friendsofoatland.org), two names may be submitted for consideration.

