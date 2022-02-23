Port Wentworth mayor says he is asking GBI to investigate several councilmembers

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Port Wentworth Mayor Gary Norton said he’s asking the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to investigate several councilmembers, according to a news release from the city.

Mayor Norton said he’s requesting the GBI conduct a criminal and public integrity investigation into the actions of several members of the City Council, but did not give specifics.

He also said that interim City Attorney Joseph Ervin resigned Wednesday due to the conduct of members of council.

Mayor Norton also said Thursday’s city council meeting is canceled due to the city’s lack of a clerk of council and a staff shortage. He said that staff shortage is due to several complaints from employees against Councilman Thomas Barbee.

WTOC has reached out to the GBI to see if the agency has received the request from the mayor. The GBI says they are not investigating.

You can read Ervin’s resignation letter below:

