Saving a Rosenwald School in Gifford, S.C.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022
GIFFORD, S.C. (WTOC) - The tiny town of Gifford, South Carolina has a big piece of U.S. history.

Over five thousand Rosenwald schools were built across the US to help educate Black children during the Jim Crow era, yet only a fraction is believed to still be standing.

After a church that owned the old Rosenwald school in Gifford gave it back to the town in 2013, former mayor Laquann Mitchell took it upon himself to restore it.

Now, the current mayor - Laquann’s father, Horney Mitchell – and former students at the school are working towards preserving it as a historical landmark for future generations.

