Statesboro mayor holds ‘State of the City’ address

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - What are the city of Statesboro’s long-term goals?

Tuesday night, Mayor Jonathan McCollar laid-out his vision in his State of the City Address.

The Mayor emphasized the importance of youth programs and other social projects. He also talked about some of the city’s current projects - like housing.

“There is something morally wrong when our children have normalized playing in neighborhoods with dilapidated properties and unhealthy conditions.”

The Mayor says the city is launching a $5 million initiative aimed at repairing homes in the city. They’re also putting $6 million toward modernizing sewer systems in older neighborhoods.

