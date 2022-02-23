RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - What better place to live and teach students about the tides and the sea breeze than right here along the coast. That’s exactly how one Richmond Hill teacher feels. Meet Catherine Warren this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

Catherine Warren is teaching her 6th students about wind and other topics in her earth science class at Richmond Hill Middle School.

“These children are eager to learn. as long as we are doing labs we can do hands on projects, have a manipulative in their hands, they are just loving it, they are engaged, and I like that engagement,” Warren said.

Warren has been teaching for 35 years and says building a bond with her students is the biggest thing she can do.

“I think building the relationships is the most important. If you can build those relationships everything else just falls into place,” Warren said. “I want them to do what they want to do. I want to give them experiences they can take with them. and let them be all that they can be.”

“I wanted to nominate Ms. Warren because every day when you walk into her class, she always has the biggest smile on her face. She’s always had the best attitude walking into every day,” student Addyson Hankinson said. “She’s always complimenting everyone as the walk in. She’s amazing at teaching.”

“I just want them to remember that learning can be fun. That they felt welcomed in here. I just want them to feel good when they leave,” Warren said.

