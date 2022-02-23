WEDNESDAY | Temperatures soar into the 80s this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! Our day begins with comfortable temperatures ranging from the mid-50s to lower 60s. It’s a bit humid and dewy out early this morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.

Overall, it’ll be a good drive in, weather-wise.

Under just a few clouds, the temperature warms into the upper 70s and lower 80s by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. Beaches remain cooler today, as the Atlantic is still pretty chilly. Occasional sea fog is possible across nearshore waters and along islands, beaches. Temperatures remain in the 70s through 5 or 6 p.m. in Savannah; followed by mild 60s with a dry evening forecast. Patchy inland dense fog is, again, possible tonight into Thursday morning as temperatures bottom-out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Near-record afternoon warmth is expected Thursday and Friday afternoons.

Today’s record high temperature is 84°, set in 2012.

Thursday’s record high temperature is 86, set in 2012.

Friday’s record high temperature and all-time February record high temperature is 87°, set in 2018.

A cold front sneaks through our area Friday. The front should move through dry or mostly dry. Cooler air builds in this weekend, into early next week. I’m tracking more near-record warmth, coming up.

Have a great day,

Cutter

