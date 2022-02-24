Baxley water service to be extended

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia’s governor has released the second major round of federal COVID relief funds, and some of the $422 million may be headed towards a city near you.

This round will be split between more than a hundred water and sewer projects. Governor Brian Kemp called the awards “strategic”, concentrating them in rural communities across the state.

This second round is sending millions to about a dozen communities across the Coastal Empire, that includes Appling County’s seat, Baxley.

If you’ve lived with a septic tank, you know during a rainy season you might be rationing out when you take a shower or flush a toilet. For hundreds of people in Baxley, that’s about to change.

Knicole Lee and her husband have spent thousands of dollars over the years replacing drain lines and adding extra pumps to keep things draining.

“For people who don’t have sub-pumps or live in much lower parts of this subdivision, there are times they can’t even use their bathrooms,” Lee said.

Baxley city manager Reid Lovette notified the city council this morning that they’d been awarded $1.5 million from the state for water and sewer expansions. They’ll extend city service to a pair of large neighborhoods inside and just outside the city.

“We’re looking at around 200 homes. If you multiply that out, we’re looking at impacting 700 or more people. That’s big...that’s huge,” Baxley Mayor Tim Varnedoe said.

They’re using an additional $1.5 million of the city’s CARE Act funds for the project. Lee says she can picture more people building here now.

“Having this will also increase the ability for more people to live here. That excites me. Appling County is my home,” Lee said.

The mayor says they’ll start on this project as soon as possible.

