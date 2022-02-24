COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend in Statesboro

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro City Hall will be the spot for the city’s latest COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday.

Organizers of the city’s latest vaccination clinic say they’re trying to make it available where and when folks can get it who might not be able to get access otherwise.

Signs downtown remind people of the walk up clinic this Saturday at City Hall. Organizers say they hope the time and place, and even a $50 gift card will make it possible for some people to get their first or second shot when they haven’t been able to already.

“What we’re seeing and hearing from people in the community is that they don’t have a pharmacy that’s just around the block or they don’t have a vehicle to get across town to the Health Department,” said Layne Phillips, City of Statesboro.

Last Fall, they held a drive during the middle of a weekday to coincide with the due date on city utilities but didn’t see the turnout they wanted. They’ve held them on Saturdays since then.

They’ll have gift cards while supplies last for people that come Saturday. They’ll use the turnout Saturday to gauge when, where, or if they hold the next clinic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.