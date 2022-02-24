Day of giving in memory of Dwon Fields, Jr.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A beloved Bluffton High School senior is being remembered nearly year after he was shot and killed.

Over 70 local businesses around the Lowcountry took part in the second DJ’s Day of Giving on Thursday. It’s a day this community uses to give back to others, in honor of a young man who always did.

“He just wanted to do so much good. It’s just the person that he was,” DJ’s parents, Kema Bryan and Down Fields, Sr. said.

A grieving mother says supporting those around him was something DJ was called to do, and now his parents carry on that legacy to remember him.

“He would feel great about it because he was always willing to go that extra mile to help people,” she said.

They’re trying to fill his shoes, literally.

“These are actually his. They’re his favorite shoes for wearing.”

But also, in the community. The day’s business partners donating parts of their profits to the Live Like DJ scholarship fund. It helps students pay for higher education and finish a mission DJ never got to.

“DJ had plans of going to college and pursuing a career and unfortunately his life was cut short on March 5th, 2021.”

For donation efforts every plate counts. At Nectar, they’re happy to donate 10 percent of Thursday’s bottom line to support DJ’s legacy.

“The impact he’s had just talking about it today is kind of astounding and it’s really kind of heartwarming that this many people and this much community has come together to build such an impactful legacy,” Nectar Bluffton executive chef Corey Adams said.

Last year, around $55,000 was raised for the scholarship fund in DJ’s name. This year, of course, his parents tell me they’re hoping to exceed that to help even more high school seniors in the Lowcountry.

