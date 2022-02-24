Sky Cams
GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Evans Co.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Evans County.(WTOC)
By Paige Phillips and Dal Cannady
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Evans County.

The GBI confirms they were requested to investigate by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, they say they do not have any other information to share.

WTOC’s Dal Canady is working to get more information at the scene.

