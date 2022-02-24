GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Evans Co.

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in Evans County.

The GBI confirms they were requested to investigate by the Evans County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, they say they do not have any other information to share.

WTOC’s Dal Canady is working to get more information at the scene.

