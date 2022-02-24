Rape Crisis Center lawsuit claims Savannah alderwoman violated confidentiality settlement agreement

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter is facing a lawsuit from her former employer on claims she violated a confidentiality settlement agreement four days after she signed it.

The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire, Inc. filed an injunction order on Monday against Gibson-Carter, its former executive director.

The center is asking a judge to order her to issue a temporary restraining order to prohibit Gibson-Carter from further violation of the agreement, according to a copy of the legal complaint on file with the Chatham County Superior Court Clerk’s Office.

Gibson-Carter signed a settlement agreement on Jan. 28th with the Rape Crisis Center, in which she agreed not to make “defaming or disparaging” statements about her former employer or its employees, the complaint stated.

“Less than four days later, Gibson-Carter appeared on a Facebook Live event with friend and fellow councilwoman Alicia Blakely in which she stated that she “won her race and her case,” the “case” being a reference to the Lawsuit. She and Blakely then tossed the phrase back and forth jovially, as if in celebration of Gibson-Carter’s vindication and victory against RCC,” the center’s legal complaint stated.

The agreement went on to say Gibson-Carter “did not ‘win’ her lawsuit; no court ever entered such a judgment…”

“In addition, during the Facebook Live event, while exulting “I won my race and I won my case,” Gibson-Carter also disparaged the current Director of the RCC, suggesting that Gibson-Carter was far more capable and qualified, and that the current Director was no more than a receptionist,” the legal complaint stated.

The full agreement was executed on Feb 4th and includes a liquidated damages clause of $1,000 per day of the violation, according to the complaint.

WTOC contacted Alderwoman Gibson-Carter and she said she was unable to comment.

This is a developing story. WTOC will continue to update it as more information is confirmed.

