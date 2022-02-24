Savannah City Council makes changes to St. Patrick’s Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council met Thursday night.

They had a number of things on their agenda, including St. Patrick’s Day.

St. Patrick’s day celebrations in Savannah will be different this year. The Savannah City Council finalized their regulations for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Mayor Van Johnson says their goal is to make the event more family friendly, while encouraging more participation in traditional events.

The biggest change people will notice is the expansion of the to-go cup zone. With the passing of the resolution, it will now extend from the Savannah River to Victory Drive, and Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to the Truman Parkway. Officials say this year was a good one to try something new.

“Observance this year is on a Thursday, which is an off year as it relates to St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a good opportunity for us to try to implement things,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

The to-go cup zone is only in place for the 24 hours of St. Patrick’s Day, extending from midnight Thursday to 11:59 p.m. that night. Food trucks will still be allowed on Bay Street.

“They’re going to be in the same spot in front of The Cotton Sail on Bay Street, and they’re going to be permitted to local food truck vendors only,” said City Manager Jay Melder.

But there will not be any permitting for outdoor alcohol sales within the to-go cup zone. Officials say it’s an effort to support local businesses.

“We are really urging festival goers and families to visit those establishments and celebrate there.”

And Mayor Van Johnson says the area’s downward trend in COVID cases is looking hopeful.

“It appears by March 17th, that our numbers will be below 100. We have good data to indicate the rate of decline in that will occur.”

Thursday night’s vote proved to be another step forward for the city’s 2022 celebrations. The vote passed city council 7-2.

You can read the full resolution below:

Wednesday night homicide

Another big topic of discussion is safety and security.

The Council Workshop wrapped up at City Hall and included reports from Savannah Fire, Police Department, and Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Mayor Van Johnson started off the meeting addressing the deadly shooting that happened overnight on New Castle Street.

Mayor Johnson and Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely both spoke on the matter. Mayor Johnson says Chatham EMS was the last agency to respond to the scene Wednesday night — taking more than 20 minutes. He says this calls for the Savannah City Council and City Manager to look into EMS response times.

“Without drawing any conclusions about what happened, I certainly know the result. So, I’m asking you to ascertain from Chatham EMS or whoever, we need to know what happened,” said Mayor Jonson.

“We definitely need to do something about our ambulance service, because obviously there’s something broken in that particular system,” said Alderwoman Miller Blakely.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.