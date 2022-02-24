Savannah City Council to vote on St. Patrick’s Day changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is just three weeks away. The celebrations return to the city of Savannah this year, but this could look like a much different celebration than we’re used to.

On Thursday city council will decide what type of festival we can expect during their meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

As a reminder, the first recommendation is to expand the to go cup zone. If adopted, the change would apply only to St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, not the weekend. The new proposed festival zone would be from the Savannah River to Victory Drive, and the Talmadge Bridge/Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard to the Truman Parkway.

The other two recommended changes are suspending permits for entertainment, alcohol and food sales in public spaces and not allowing out-of-town buses to park in the expanded zone.

The city says their goal with these changes is to improve the experiences of residents, businesses, and visitors during the celebration.

″We’re giving this a chance and we are giving the community a chance to be a part of it because I know when we ran for city council and we ran for offices, we asked to bring the festival and the downtown experience throughout the city so this is our contribution to bringing the city within the city,” said Detric Legett, the alderman in district 2.

Alderman Legett’s district could be included in the new festival zone and he says the main concern from his constituents is the quality of life in the neighborhoods during the celebration. The city does plan to have enhanced police presence in those areas from a number of outside agencies, not just Savannah Police. We will get more details on Thursday night from Chief Roy Minter on those plans.

Council members say this is a pilot program and a year to test out these changes and can make adjustments for future years.

But first, it will go to a vote tonight at city council. WTOC spoke with several council members that say they are supporting the changes and expect the resolution to pass.

We will keep you updated on air and online so check back later for updates,

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.