Savannah Police on scene of shooting, 1200 block of New Castle St. closed

Part of Augusta Avenue is closed while Savannah Police investigate an incident.
Part of Augusta Avenue is closed while Savannah Police investigate an incident.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Part of New Castle Street is closed while Savannah Police investigate a shooting.

There is a heavy police presence on the 1200 block of New Castle Street. Savannah Police say an adult male was shot around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

The 1200 block of New Castle Street remains closed while police investigate.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

