Savannah Police on scene of shooting, 1200 block of New Castle St. closed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Part of New Castle Street is closed while Savannah Police investigate a shooting.

There is a heavy police presence on the 1200 block of New Castle Street. Savannah Police say an adult male was shot around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital.

The 1200 block of New Castle Street remains closed while police investigate.

