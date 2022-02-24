Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
3 men found guilty of hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Jacob Ehret
Chatham Co. Police locate escaped inmate
A recreation of the site plan made available the developer.
Grocery store, hotel listed in development plan east of the Historic District
Yamacraw Village
Former resident files appeal in Yamacraw Village demolition, meetings to be held Wednesday for future plans
A proposal for a new recycling facility near Carver Village has residents upset.
‘We’re not interested’, Carver Village community rejects proposed recycling facility

Latest News

FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope...
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting in...
GBI investigating officer involved shooting in Evans Co., 4 people injured
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial