THURSDAY | We’ll approach another record high temperature this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Thursday! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Patchy dense fog and areas of sea fog are possible through the morning commute. Sea fog may linger over near-shore waters and beaches through the afternoon, from time to time.

Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures warm to near 80° by noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s across the Savannah metro. A few neighborhoods may warm into the upper 80s southwest of town. But, with the air being dry, there won’t be any heat index this afternoon.

A few more clouds are in Friday’s forecast, the temperature warms into the mid and upper 80s, again, Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front. The front moves through with little, if any, rain.

Friday evening looks great for plans. Cooler weather builds in this weekend. Plan on a dry and mild Saturday, followed by mild temperatures and a chance of scattered rain Sunday into Monday.

Next week will be a bit more seasonable, temperature-wise.

