US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

