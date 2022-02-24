War in Ukraine top of mind for Gov. Kemp at State of the Port address

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The developing crisis in Ukraine was at the top of the governor’s remarks Thursday at the Savannah State of the Port address, asking the crowd to take a moment of silence for lives already lost.

Governor Brian Kemp said during his opening speech to the State of the Port crowd that he’s confident the growth and upward trajectory of the Port of Savannah will be able to handle any challenges that might come Georgia’s way.

Governor Kemp was asked if he’s looking at taking any actions to preempt any potential global trade impacts on the state’s ports.

“Well, we’ve done state of emergencies in the past to help our logistics and our supply chain. We have one currently in place. We’re looking at all those things. We’ll use any option we have to keep commerce moving through our state,” Gov. Kemp said.

Governor Kemp says the priority would be keeping the supply chain flowing for Georgia citizens as well as those the state supplies around the nation.

“I don’t know what that would be yet, but we stand ready. We’ve got a great team monitoring that. And certainly, I’d ask all Georgians to have our men and women in the military and those serving overseas, or even just moving supplies to the region to be helpful...to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Gov. Kemp said.

