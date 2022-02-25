Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Bluffton brothers starting unique tour business to showcase town’s Black history

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Two brothers in Bluffton are starting up a unique business. They’ll be giving tours around the town’s Black history by golf cart.

“We get a kick out of sharing the history of Bluffton. From an African-American perspective there’s a lot of things that I’m sure people don’t know or forgot,” Ray and Nathaniel Pringle said.

For the Pringle brothers, it’s really that simple.

“Growing up here we know a lot of things from the inside that people don’t know.”

They feel it’s their responsibility to pass down the stories they’ve been told, telling the history of this town through a more personal lens than it has been before.

“We know what Bluffton was, we’re still trying to figure out what Bluffton is.”

The brothers say the stories and tours will help with that, once Hidden Treasures Tours of Bluffton is ready.

Eventually this will be where the tour vehicles will be stored, but for now they’re still finalizing some details and the making sure those golf carts are fixed up right, as the brothers are hoping for a full launch of the business come April 1.

They’re ready to get going, and say these carts have a lot of history to show.

“Right now, we’re breaking the stops up into three or four different tours because right now we have about 35 different stops.”

All through personalized stories that they want to inspire others.

“We hope that from telling the stories that we were privy to, some other folks in the town will say, ‘hey, wait a minute, you need to tell the story about my grandfather.’”

The more they get reactions like that Nathaniel says, the closer they’ll be to figuring out what Bluffton is, through understanding what it was.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
FILE PHOTO
Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart among troops being deployed to Europe
Drama continues in Port Wentworth with a community and city council divided.
‘We’re over it.’: Community, Port Wentworth City Council divided
Kiyan Ooten
Savannah Police searching for 9-year-old missing since Saturday

Latest News

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update