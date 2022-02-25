Bulloch Co. murder case to start again with new judge

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A murder suspect in Bulloch County returns to court for the first time in months after legal issues between the attorneys and the judge formerly hearing the case.

A new judge will now hear it all again from the beginning.

In some ways, the judicial process of Marc Wilson’s case starts over almost two years after the deadly shooting.

The murder case took a turn last September when questions over possession of an evidence folder led Judge Michael Muldrew to find defense attorney Francys Johnson in contempt of court.

Johnson filed a complaint against Muldrew and requested a new judge.

In November, Judge Michael Karpf of Savannah heard the complaint and ruled that Muldrew be removed from the case.

Judge Ronnie Thompson will now hear the case. That starts back with another immunity hearing.

Wilson is accused of shooting at a moving pickup truck while it drove next to him on Statesboro’s bypass back in June of 2020. His bullet struck Haley Hutchison, a passenger in the truck.

Wilson’s attorneys claim he fired in self-defense as the truck’s driver tried to force him off the road and passengers shouted racial slurs at Wilson and his then-girlfriend.

Wilson has remained in jail since his arrest days later.

Attorneys could also request Thompson consider granting Wilson a bond. The three-day hearing begins Wednesday.

