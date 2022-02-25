Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - COVID cases and transmission rates in Chatham County continue to decline.

At Friday’s Chatham County Commission meeting, the head of the county health department gave commissioners an update on what they continue to track.

Chatham County Health Department Administrator Dr. Chris Rustin painted an optimistic picture as far as where we are with COVID cases in the community. But he did caution County Commissioners we’re not out of the woods yet when it comes to the pandemic.

Data posted on the Department of Public Health website shows a downward trend in COVID stats, from percentage of positive tests to local hospitalizations. That was all information Dr. Chris Rustin shared with County Commissioners at Friday morning’s meeting.

He did say even with the falling case numbers, there are still precautions people should consider.

“Make good decisions, risk-based decisions on when to wear a mask. If you’re in a very crowded, indoor environment, it’s probably not a bad idea to wear a mask,” Dr. Rustin said.

Dr. Rustin says if you’re outside and you’re not around a lot of people, you probably don’t have to wear a mask. And Dr. Rustin also emphasized the importance of people getting vaccinated and boosted to curb any potential spread.

With Saint Patrick’s Day festivities right around the corner, WTOC asked him if there is any concern about the influx of visitors coming in to celebrate.

“The good news is most of the activities are happening outdoors. And that certainly provides some level of protection.”

Rustin says it is an opportunity for the virus to spread, but pointed out the number of COVID cases continues to decline rapidly. He says hopefully by the time Saint Patrick’s Day does roll around, those numbers will be even lower.

