Chatham County Commission, drug enforcement discuss uses for opioid overdose medicine

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A discussion over whose lives should be saved using an opioid overdose treatment, known as Narcan.

The comments came up during a Chatham County Commission meeting Friday when a county agency didn’t receive a grant to help pay for the treatment.

Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt told County Commissioners while they’ve been able to secure grants that allow them to buy the medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, they lost a large grant because they couldn’t provide enough overdose data.

“I am deploying the Narcan as much for our first responders to have personally on the scene in case they get contaminated, as I am for the public.”

Knowing funds might be tight to buy that medicine, one county commissioner suggested only using those doses on first responders who come into contact with potentially deadly fentanyl and not for those who have overdosed themselves.

“I’m not trying to be tough on you, I’m trying to be tough on the issues. Because I understand, the Gateway, I see those folks out there...holding up signs, doing the ‘heroin nine.’ And I know just like if I tell my daughters, here’s a credit card, don’t use it unless you need it,” said 6th District County Commissioner Aaron Whitely. “But they know they got it...they might spend all their money. And so knowing that the police could come and save me from an overdose may make me feel even more comfortable with using the drug.”

Commissioner Whitely says he stands by the request that any county funds being spent on Narcan need to be for Chatham County first responders.

“I will stand on my request, an urgent request in that, if we’re spending money on naloxone, it’s for our first responders, it’s for Team Chatham, it’s for the fire department. It’s for whomever, who works for us who may have come into contact with it. But again, if it’s not for that, I hope that we do not spend county funds on naloxone.”

