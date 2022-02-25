Chatham Emergency Services responds to council’s poor response time accusation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services is responding to accusations from Savannah City Council they did not respond to a fatal shooting in a timely manner.

Savannah City Council brought up Wednesday night’s fatal shooting on New Castle Street during their workshop before Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Mayor Johnson and Alderwoman Alicia Miller Blakely both spoke on the matter. Mayor Johnson says Chatham EMS was the last agency to respond to the scene Wednesday night — taking more than 20 minutes. He says this calls for the Savannah City Council and City Manager to look into EMS response times.

“Without drawing any conclusions about what happened, I certainly know the result. So, I’m asking you to ascertain from Chatham EMS or whoever, we need to know what happened,” said Mayor Jonson.

“We definitely need to do something about our ambulance service, because obviously there’s something broken in that particular system,” said Alderwoman Miller Blakely.

Friday, Chuck Kearns, CEO of Chatham Emergency Services, responded to these accusations calling them false.

According to Kearns, a paramedic arrived on scene in a quick response vehicle “slightly under” seven minutes. A quick response vehicle is an official CES vehicle with lights and sirens. Nine minutes after the highly trained paramedic arrived in the quick response vehicle. an ambulance arrived.

In the time in-between, the paramedic began life saving measures on the victim, who Kearns says was in cardiac arrest with no vital signs.

You can read the full response from Chatham Emergency Services below:

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Chatham Emergency Services (CES) recently became aware that on February 24, 2022, local media outlets ran a story that City of Savannah officials alleged a slow response by EMS to a shooting victim and it needed to be investigated. According to the news reports, City Officials mentioned, it was well over 20 minutes before EMS showed up. Here are the facts:

CES Dispatch records indicate that this allegation is false. A very experienced CES Paramedic (the highest level of medical care available) was dispatched and on scene in slightly under seven minutes. She is an experienced emergency medicine provider who also works at a local hospital. The CES Paramedic was met by a hostile crowd in an extremely unsafe situation where she was being yelled at by people close to her in the crowd, while trying to save the gunshot victim’s life.

The patient was in cardiac arrest and she immediately started CPR. The Paramedic performed heroically, using several advanced medical procedures trying to save the patient who suffered catastrophic and fatal injuries due to ballistic penetrating trauma. Unfortunately, this call occurred when the EMS System was, like all other EMS systems across the nation, very busy. Five ambulance crews were at hospitals trying to off-load their patients, multiple ambulances were responding to other calls and the next closest ambulance was dispatched. It arrived nine minutes later, far faster than alleged. The ambulance had to park some distance from the scene due to the number of police and other vehicles blocking their access. It is also important to note that CPR was initiated by the CES Paramedic because the patient had no vital signs upon the paramedic’s initial assessment.

A medical study found in the National Institute of Health titled, Prehospital traumatic cardiac arrest: management and outcomes from the Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium Epistry-Trauma and PROPHET registries, cites a statement from a joint study of the National Association of EMS Physicians and the American College of Surgeons, Committee on Trauma, “Traumatic cardiac arrest occurs when a severely injured patient ceases to produce spontaneous cardiac output. Survival rates from traumatic arrest have been poor, with approximately 2% of patients surviving. (Prehospital traumatic cardiac arrest: management and outcomes from the Resuscitation Outcomes Consortium Epistry-Trauma and PROPHET registries (nih.gov)

Unfortunately, although Chatham EMS and other first responders from Savannah Fire and the Georgia State Patrol worked feverishly to save this man’s life, the shooting victim did not survive.

The American Ambulance Association estimates that there are over 10,000 ambulance services in the United States. Chatham EMS is one of 170 accredited ambulance services in North America and one of only nine accredited ambulance services in the State of Georgia.

Chatham EMS responded to over 80,000 requests for ambulance service in 2021.

