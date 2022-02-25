Sky Cams
Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless names new executive director

By Sean Evans
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless board of directors announced a new Executive Director.

Jennifer Darsey previously worked as the Vice President of Direct Services Impact for United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Darsey was also area direction for the United Way of the Coastal Empire.

Prior to her work there, she was a law clerk for the District Attorney of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. She was also deputy clerk for the Liberty County Clerk of Courts and chief probation officer.

The search committee recommended Darsey to the board after a search that included 37 candidates.

“Homeless individuals have the right to choose. They can choose to go into services or they can choose to remain exactly where they are. Our teams responsibility to our homeless citizens is to make sure that they are aware that these services are available to you. Is there a barrier to accessing these services? and if they are... let us help you overcome that barrier,” Darsey said.

Her term began on January 3.

