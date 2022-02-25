Hinesville community rallies around soldiers being sent to Europe

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of soldiers part of the 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart are being deployed to Europe.

Signs like one on Main Street in downtown Hinesville show how important military families are to the community. One military spouse says they could especially use support in times like these.

Courtney Kyle says Fort Stewart is her family’s fifth duty station. While moving is nothing new for them, she says it often doesn’t get much easier.

She also says deployments aren’t just difficult on spouses, it can also be hard for children to understand.

Kyle’s husband has been deployed twice since the birth of their oldest daughter, and once since their youngest was born.

“In recent years we’ve been through a lot of the ‘my dad is packing his bags, is he leaving?’ The border situation that was going on, the D.C. situation, the recent events in Afghanistan, and now, my husband has had to pack his bags and have them waiting to know if he’s going to get that call,” Kyle said.

She says it’s important for parents to be honest with their children, while still explaining the situation at a level they can understand.

Kyle says now is the time for the community to band together to support one another. She encourages others to check on their neighbors and lend a hand if needed.

The co-owner of Zum Rosenhof, a German restaurant in downtown Hinesville, is a Fort Stewart veteran. He and his wife say their restaurant works hard to support the military community here in town.

Serving those who serve and have served the country… that’s what Zum Rosenhof aims to do.

“Once you’re a military wife, you stay a military wife. It doesn’t matter if you’re retired, active duty, you know, it’s family. All the guys and ladies on Fort Stewart, for me, it’s very close,” said Anka Hinze, co-owner of Zum Rosenhof.

With the news of the recent deployment of Fort Stewart soldiers, it was immediately a topic of conversation at the restaurant.

“I’m praying for everybody. It doesn’t matter who they are or where they’re from, if they’re involved in some fashion, prayers,” said David Hinze, co-owner of Zum Rosenhof.

Veterans and active duty military members visit Zum Rosenhof often and share their stories. One veteran says he knows how the servicemen and women getting deployed feel.

“We’re always on the run. They say when you come to Fort Stewart, don’t even unpack your bags. You never know when you’re going to need to pack them and you got to go, I kind of got used to it during my eight and a half years here,” said veteran David Lingard.

Another veteran and regular at the restaurant… says community support makes all the difference.

“We are a military town. This is a time when this town needs to stand up and be supporting the men and women out there completely and absolutely,” said veteran Donald Borte.

Something the owners say will always be their mission.

“Even when they’re new in town, it’s like they’re away from their family, we know, we’re your family. So, we try to take them in. We try to make them feel as welcome and make it feel like home.”

The owners say they plan to continue to treat all of their customers as family, especially now when they may need it the most.

