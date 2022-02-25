Newington church delivering donations to Kentucky tornado victims

NEWINGTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Members of a Screven County church will deliver a truckload of supplies to tornado victims in Kentucky. They’ve been collecting for weeks from their small town and beyond.

Organizers of this drive saw the devastation on the news and felt a calling to help. They say they’re overwhelmed by the response.

Boxes of supplies fill the social hall and kitchen of Newington United Methodist Church. Church members saw news reports and decided with their pastor to collect supplies and plan a trip.

“Once we put it out that we were going, people have given beyond your wildest expectations,” Rev. Karen Zeigler said.

They’ve made contact with a church in Mayfield, Kentucky to help distribute everything from clothes to food to furniture - even cleaning supplies. The pastor says the question isn’t “why do it?”

“Why not do this? The Bible says to ‘Go ye into all the world.’ He doesn’t tell us to go into just the parts we want to go in to and go no further,” Rev. Zeigler said.

It’s not the first time they’ve collected for storm victims. They would hope someone would help here if they lost everything.

They’ll take off after Sunday morning’s service and say they’re already looking at a second trip.

