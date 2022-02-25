Sky Cams
Read United brings thousands of books to kids

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire has spent more than a decade promoting early childhood literacy through Read United.

Friday, thousands of students at schools including Richmond Hill Primary now have a new book to add to their bookshelf.

Read United started more than a decade ago in Liberty County and over the years the program expanded into Bryan and Effingham counties.

Friday, nearly 30 schools, in the three counties, were visited by these volunteers who got to read to the students. This year’s theme is ‘kindness matters’ and each child got to take home a book related to the theme.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire’s President and CEO Brynn Grant says they bought more than 8,000 books to donate thanks to the generosity of the community.

“We know that there are children who do not have books in their home and it is a critical part of learning and vocabulary development and we know that with reading comes all kinds of skills that lead to greater economic and greater academic success,” Grant said.

Grant says next year they hope to expand Read United into Chatham County, which would mean they’d more than double the number of books that they’d donate through the program.

