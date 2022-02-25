Sky Cams
Trying some of the best Lowcountry barbecue

By Tyler Manion
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Hilton Head Island Seafood Festival has one of its biggest events Friday night.

One of the festival’s biggest events is ironically a barbecue party. The Friday night event is supposed to have about 700 people come through, to eat some of the Lowcountry’s best food and get money to area nonprofits.

“I think the first year we did this event here it was 200 people and we were up all night in the rain cooking two whole hogs so this is a much better weather day than we had then,” HHI Seafood Festival Director Andrew Carmines said.

The weather is about as perfect as it gets, and the chefs say the food is, too.

“You have a lot of masters of their craft. A lot of artisans, a lot of people who approach barbecue with a reverence and the end result in just quality and flavor on the plate,” Certified Pantry & Provisions chef/owner David Carrier said.

The event goes until 9 p.m. Friday.

