Tybee Island Maritime Academy becomes STEAM certified

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Maritime Academy (TIMA) becomes the first K-8 school to be STEAM certified in the region.

To be STEAM certified, it was a three-year process for TIMA. Staff say during that time they designed unique interdisciplinary lessons to show students how they can apply the arts in all areas.

“It’s an important way for students to learn because it’s teaching them 21st century skills that are going to set them apart from their peers,” TIMA academic coach Alicia Beck said.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics all integrated in the classrooms at TIMA.

“We are so lucky to be by the beach and it lends itself so much to STEAM and project-based learning because we have the students out doing long-term ecological research, landscape painting,” Beck said.

Staff say students are using elements of STEAM in the classroom every day.

“It allows students to show and demonstrate their understanding of content standards through art, or computer science or robotics,” Beck said.

Staff say during the certification process they added a variety of community partnerships into the curriculum. The partnerships are with local artists, a graphic recorder, and an improv company.

“We really try to talk about careers in the maritime community. Whether that’s art related, engineering related or robotic related, so that the students think that it doesn’t just stay here. This is something that they can keep growing with as they grow older and some might choose to work in that field,” TIMA visual arts instructor Daria Collins said.

STEAM, staff says, is their approach to teaching. They say it can help students see the importance of applying art and design with what they also learn in other subjects, like underwater robotics.

“There is still a lot of opportunity to bring in technology and still kind of combine that with their content areas and art,” Beck said.

TIMA will be adding an 8th grade next year, which is why they are K-8 STEAM certified.

