United Way working to promote childhood literacy

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a big day at Marlow Elementary.

“Today is Read United Day,” said Effingham County Area Director for the United Way of the Coastal Empire, Elizabeth Waters.

But what exactly is that?

“We are going into Pre-k through 2nd grade classes to share the important of reading and getting reading to our children at a very early age,” Waters says.

To do that they enlisted the help of 130 volunteers across the county to come read to students, including superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford.

“Nothing is more important; nothing is more exciting than being in the schools with the children,” Dr. Ford said.

Children who seemed more than thrilled to have a special guest.

“They were very in tune to the book. They had questions. They gave me feedback. That’s just really exciting to come into our schools and see that,” said Dr. Ford.

Not only did the students get a special guest, they also got something of their own, a book to take home.

“Some of our children may not have a single book at home that they are able to read and call their own. This puts those books in their hands at their house,” said Waters.

A simple book, they believe could be just the beginning of an incredible story that never has to end.

“Reading is knowledge and knowledge is something that you can never take away from someone,” said Dr. Ford.

“To be able to grow their love of reading because it will be able to go with them the rest of their lives,” added Waters.

In total, 8,000 books were handed out across Effingham, Bryan and Liberty counties on Friday.

Organizers say they hope to expand even more next year with hopes of including Chatham County as well.

