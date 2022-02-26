Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.(US Coast Guard)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard rescued a man from a downed aircraft in the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to the Coast Guard, Savannah air traffic control notified them of the crash at 11 a.m. The rescue crew was able to respond within 10 minutes and hoisted the man from the crashed plane and safely transported him to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
FILE PHOTO
Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart among troops being deployed to Europe
Drama continues in Port Wentworth with a community and city council divided.
‘We’re over it.’: Community, Port Wentworth City Council divided
Kiyan Ooten
Savannah Police searching for 9-year-old missing since Saturday

Latest News

It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update
Chatham Co. commissioners given COVID-19 update