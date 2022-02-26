Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Coast Guard rescued a man from a downed aircraft in the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.

According to the Coast Guard, Savannah air traffic control notified them of the crash at 11 a.m. The rescue crew was able to respond within 10 minutes and hoisted the man from the crashed plane and safely transported him to the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

No injuries were reported.

