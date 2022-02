High school basketball state tournament scores 2/25

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High School basketball state tournament action is underway for leagues across Georgia and South Carolina. Friday’s results are below.

GHSA Sweet 16

Class 6A Girls

Brunswick 68, Buford 55

Class 3A Girls

Pierce County 68, East Forsyth 51

Westminster 72, Liberty County 33

Class 3A Boys

Windsor Forest 47, Sandy Creek 37

Class 2A Girls

Rabun County 54, Woodville-Tompkins 44

Class 2 Boys

Woodville-Tompkins 72, Rabun County 63 (OT)

Class A Public Girls

Hancock Central 56, Bryan County 48 (OT)

Class A Private Girls

Holy Innocents 74, Calvary 38

Hebron Christian 59, Country Day 41

GISA Final Four

Class 3A Girls

Bulloch Academy 53, Trinity Christian 35

GAPPS Final Four

Boys 2A Division

Harvester Christian 65, The Habersham School 45

SCISA Final Four

Boys Class 3A

First Baptist 59, Hilton Head Prep 37

