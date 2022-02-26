Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Tension Friday at Claxton High School.

An active law enforcement investigation is underway stemming from events that happened at the school.

“You don’t put your hands on anyone’s child. There was other ways she could’ve handled it other than putting her hands on my child,” said Danielle Clark, mother of daughter in video.

The video she is referring to shows Claxton High School staff members putting hands on a student.

“She should lose her job because that was wrong.”

The video taken as staff were trying to contain the protest by closing off the hallway as students were chanting “no justice, no peace.”

That protest stemming from controversy surrounding some students’ behavior during the school’s Black History Month program on Thursday.

School officials say outrage over that behavior caused social media rumors, which lead to an increase in law enforcement presence on school grounds Friday and caused some parents to pick their students up early.

Evans County Superintendent Dr. Martin Waters says law enforcement is investigating those posts and that students were never in any danger.

“What got out of hand were parents’ reactions to what kids were telling them were going on in the day that were not factual,” said Dr. Waters.

But students we spoke to say they left because tensions rose after their protest in the hallway.

“A lot of us, we left school early because we did not feel safe. There were threats being made. We didn’t want this to turn violent. All we wanted was to peacefully protest our part,” said Makahley McDonough, Claxton High student.

Some students involved in the protest say they were unfairly treated by school staff.

“Those two minutes of us trying to peacefully protest in the hall, turned into something that shouldn’t have happened. “I’m so disappointed in Evans County school system because this is not right and it’s unfair,” McDonough said.

Parents we talked to say the incident has brought about concerns of larger underlying racial tensions within Evans County Schools. But Dr. Waters says the school system does everything to promote an inclusive environment.

“It may be true that someone has made a racial comment in our school system. But show me the evidence of that. And we’ll take care of it because it’s not appropriate,” Dr. Waters said.

The mayor of neighboring Daisy, Georgia says he plans on holding a meeting with concerned parents and students this weekend after what took place at Claxton High School.

