Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.

It follows a tense night between the community and city council after he and the interim city attorney were appointed by only four of six council members.

We’ve seen a lot of concern and questions from the community about what’s going on at city hall.

The interim city manager Steve Davis started his first day... but he has been here before. He breaks down what’s changing and why he decided now was the time to come back.

“Today’s my first day,” Davis said.

But it isn’t his first time in this position. Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager Steve Davis was appointed by only four of six city council members Thursday night, a similar move to when he was appointed to this position back in 2020.

Some residents at a tense council meeting Thursday night weren’t having it.

“Second time you’re in this city, huh? Ok, who you gonna fire this time?”

He confirmed neither his position or the new interim city attorney’s position were advertised, but says laws weren’t broken.

“Four councilmembers decide they want to move forward with something they’re going to move forward with it,” Davis said.

Mayor Gary Norton suspended Davis from the interim city manager position back in 2020. The suspension followed Davis firing then Public Safety Director, and now Port Wentworth Police Chief Matthew Libby who just resigned from Davis’ position days after starting the job. The mayor also believed back then a four-member majority of council broke the law in Davis’ hiring process.

Davis says he came back because he felt there was unfinished business.

“I made that known to the members of the council when I left that if the opportunity rose again I would be interested in coming back and I was in a right place to where I could.”

He’s joining forces with the city but disagrees with how former city manager Ed Booth left.

“Basically it’s a little disturbing what was done. You have a bunch of resignations that were dated January the 27, including his own and there was no communication with city council. None of them knew.”

Mayor Pro Tem Thomas Barbee signed off on Davis’ employment contract. He will get a monthly housing allowance, city car and make $55 an hour. The interim city attorney will make $350 an hour for his services.

The community was also outraged at the vote to approve rules and procedures that were not explained Thursday night.

“It gives a little bit more access to decision making to city council vs. just the mayor.”

He says he has not communicated with Mayor Norton. Davis says he’s working in an empty city hall with one employee and no passwords to anything.

“We literally are blank slate.”

Steve Davis says the mayor was attending a funeral Friday, but he does plan to reach out and set-up a meeting to talk about moving forward to bring the city back to order.

