HHCA, St. Andrew’s win state championships, other hoops scores from 2-26

SUMTER, SC. (WTOC) - The final buzzer sounded at the Sumter Civic Center and the nets were cut: the Hilton Head Christian Eagles girls basketball team won the 2A South Carolina Independent School League State Championship 45-34 over Orangeburg Prep.

“It’s great! It gets better each time,” said Abby Peduzzi, a junior guard. “Coach likes to tell us that they have to stop us, so that kind of twists the mentality on them having the pressure and not as much us.”

It was a battle of two one-seeds between HHCA and the Orangeburg Prep Indians. HHCA trailed at the half, but turned things around in the third quarter, en-route to their fourth-straight state title.

FINAL: Hilton Head Christian girls win the 2A SCISA state championship. Their FOURTH straight!! Final score: 45-34 over Orangeburg Prep @WTOC11 @WTOCsports @HHCALadyEagles @hhcaeagles 🏀🦅 pic.twitter.com/NUpK7OYUyW — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) February 27, 2022

“The message was, you know, play our game, because we weren’t, said Skylar Smith, a senior guard for HHCA. “He [Head Coach Kenny Conroy] said if we’re going to shoot the jumper, live by the jumper, and when we started making them that really got us going.”

Conroy says it all comes down to hard work.

“These girls worked hard all year long. Playing some of the tough competition all year long, and it paid off down the stretch today.”

The Eagles lost just two games this season.

In the Georgia Independent School Association state finals at Georgia Southwestern, our second state champions were crowned as the St. Andrew’s Lions topped John Milledge Academy in a close one to win the boys 3A State Championship, 49 to 47 as the Lions finish 25-4 overall.

Also in GISA play, Robert Toombs Christian Academy fell in the boys 2A finals to Solid Rock Academy, 82-52. In the girls class 3A game, Bulloch Academy fell to Holy Spirit Prep 64 to 57.

GHSA Sweet 16 Saturday Results

Class 6A Girls

Bradwell Institute 53, Dacula 45

Class 6A Boys

Buford 62, Statesboro 51

Class 5A Girls

Hiram 52, Ware County 35

Class 4A Boys

McDonough 62, Benedictine 42

Class 3A Girls

Lumpkin County 90, Tattnall County 30

GACS 67, Johnson 44

Class 3A Boys

Groves 54, GACS 44

Beach 57, White County 52

Johnson 52, Redan 46

Girls Class 2A

Elbert County 53, Swainsboro 32

Boys Class 2A

Vidalia 93, Lovett 68

Class A Public Girls

Montgomery County 52, Trion 36

Taylor County 57, Screven County 53

Class A Public Boys

Wilkinson County 55, Portal 54

Class A Private Boys

Calvary 68, Providence Christian 61

