Hundreds gather to honor Ahmaud Arbery

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - A group in Darien payed special tribute to Ahmaud Arbery Saturday.

The Ride for Ahmaud consisted of more than 100 corvettes. They drove from Darien to Satilla Shores in Brunswick, the neighborhood where Arbery was shot and killed two years ago.

On the heels of a guilty verdict in the federal hate crimes trial in his son’s death. Ahmaud’s father says seeing the community gathering like this means a lot.

”To know how Ahmaud’s blessed, and all the people that respect how he lived, and it’s important how we’re moving on with his life and tying to make things better in this world. It really is a god gifted thing, and Ahmaud will rest in peace now,” said Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud’s father.

The drivers were met with supporters along the way and members of Ahmaud’s family say they’re glad to receive continued support from communities across Georgia.

