Slight rain chance lingers into Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Cloud cover is keeping it cool for communities along and north of I-16 with temperatures in the 50s and 60s this afternoon. That’s in contrast to clearer conditions along and south of the Altamaha River with highs in the 70s and even some lower 80s around!

Clouds are keeping it much cooler along and north of I-16 compared to folks south of the Altamaha River! pic.twitter.com/i8GbggnCrG — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) February 27, 2022

There are isolated showers around north of I-16, with more light showers building in from the west toward the coast late this evening.

Monday Tybee Tides: 8.7′ 6:08AM I 1.0′ 12:33PM I 8.4′ 6:21PM

Temperatures only fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight with isolated light showers still around during the morning commute. These showers will hang out for most of the day, along with the chance for off and on light showers. Highs will only manage to make it to the lower 60s. Rain chances start to diminish during the evening as cloud cover clears out as well, going into Tuesday.

Tuesday morning will be dry, but slightly cooler as lows bottom out in the mid 40s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies during the day with highs close to 70 degrees. Despite a cool start on Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s, high pressure starts building in which will help bring in sunshine and warmer afternoons. After highs reach the mid 70s on Wednesday, we will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees Thursday through the weekend.

Rain chances remain minimal from the middle of the week into the weekend.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

