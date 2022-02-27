Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Feb. 27, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Patrick’s Day season is officially underway.

Members of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day committee gathered for nearly two hours in the gymnasium at Benedictine Military School Feb. 27.

Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal serving as the leader for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a role that many say is one of the biggest honors in the city.

“If you’re an Irish-Catholic in Savannah, this is it. This is the absolute ultimate of what you can do,” Daniel T. Powers, Daniel T. Powers, 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal said.

Powers is now retired but previously served as Chatham County’s Tax Commissioner.

He says his family’s ties to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration go back for generations.

“My grandfather wrote the lyrics to ‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah’ back in the 50′s. He saw it published but passed away prior to hearing the audio from it,” Powers said.

Savannah hasn’t had a St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal since 2020 because the parade plans were put on pause due to the pandemic.

But now, Powers says he’s looking forward to welcoming back parade-goers.

Powers says it’s an honor to carry out the role during Savannah’s festivities all while representing his family members.

“I’ve lost several brothers, and this is for them,” Powers said.

Powers says he is most looking forward to the Celtic Cross Celebration.

The newly elected grand marshal’s first event will be next weekend at a public investiture at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Center.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A small plane crashed into the Savannah River on Saturday, Feb. 26.
Coast Guard rescues man from plane crash in the Savannah River
Police sirens
Savannah Police respond to two shootings
Tension Friday at Claxton High School.
Investigation underway after video appears to show Claxton High staff member pushing student through doorway
It’s the first day on the job for Port Wentworth’s new interim city manager.
Port Wentworth interim city manager discusses why he decided to return to position

Latest News

Georgia Southern students research maritime sites
Georgia Southern students research maritime sites
‘The Books Bus’ hopes to encourage reading
‘The Books Bus’ hopes to encourage reading
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected
Read United brings thousands of books to kids
Read United brings thousands of books to kids