St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal elected

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The St. Patrick’s Day season is officially underway.

Members of Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day committee gathered for nearly two hours in the gymnasium at Benedictine Military School Feb. 27.

Daniel T. Powers was elected as the Grand Marshal of the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The grand marshal serving as the leader for Savannah’s St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a role that many say is one of the biggest honors in the city.

“If you’re an Irish-Catholic in Savannah, this is it. This is the absolute ultimate of what you can do,” Daniel T. Powers, Daniel T. Powers, 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshal said.

Powers is now retired but previously served as Chatham County’s Tax Commissioner.

He says his family’s ties to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration go back for generations.

“My grandfather wrote the lyrics to ‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah’ back in the 50′s. He saw it published but passed away prior to hearing the audio from it,” Powers said.

Savannah hasn’t had a St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal since 2020 because the parade plans were put on pause due to the pandemic.

But now, Powers says he’s looking forward to welcoming back parade-goers.

Powers says it’s an honor to carry out the role during Savannah’s festivities all while representing his family members.

“I’ve lost several brothers, and this is for them,” Powers said.

Powers says he is most looking forward to the Celtic Cross Celebration.

The newly elected grand marshal’s first event will be next weekend at a public investiture at Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Center.

